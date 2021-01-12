Woman fights off leopard with bare hands in Bengal tea garden

A woman fended off anattack by a leopard single-handedly in a tea garden in WestBengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, sources said.

The woman, identified as Leela Oraon, fought with theleopard with her bare hands after the animal pounced on herwhen she was working in Bhatkhawa Tea Garden. The big cat fledafter around 10 minutes.

Sources in the tea garden said that other workers tookthe injured woman to Lilabari Grameen Hospital.

''The woman is undergoing treatment. She is better now.

We salute her courage,'' said Dr Sandipan Sarkar who treatedher at the hospital.

