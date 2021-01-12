UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable

UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountableReuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:44 IST
Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump's suspension from Twitter.
"Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions," the spokesman said.
"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Donald Trump's
ALSO READ
Broadcaster: Boris Johnson''s father seeks French citizenship
Boris Johnson celebrates ‘amazing moment’ of UK’s exit from the EU
Boris Johnson cancels Republic Day visit to India over COVID-19 situation in UK
Boris Johnson postpones India visit due to COVID crisis
Boris Johnson, who was to be the chief guest at R-Day parade, calls up PM Narendra Modi regretting cancellation of his visit: Sources.