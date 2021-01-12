UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable

Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump's suspension from Twitter.

"Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions," the spokesman said.

"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions."

