Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait government submits resignation en masse to prime minister

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST
Kuwait government submits resignation en masse to prime minister

Kuwait government ministers submitted their resignation en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Tuesday, the government communications office said, after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier.

Sheikh Sabah must submit the government's resignation to the OPEC member state's ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for approval.

Also Read: U.S. State Department approves $4.2 bln in potential arms sales to Kuwait -Pentagon

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of about6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesdayand the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.The flight carrying the Covishield vaccine ...

Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday.Derek Chauvin...

Ruling Nur Otan Party leads in Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections

Kazakhstans election authority on Tuesday announced the parliamentary election results in which Nur Otan Party led by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev has ranked at the first position. According to the countrys Central Election Commiss...

Maha receives 9.63 lakh Covishield doses, inoculation at 511 centres

The Maharashtra government hasreceived 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from SerumInstitute of India SII and inoculation will be conducted at511 centres, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.Mumbai, the state capital, will have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021