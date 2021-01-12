Kuwait government submits resignation en masse to prime minister

Kuwait government submits resignation en masse to prime ministerReuters | Kuwait | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST
Kuwait government ministers submitted their resignation en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Tuesday, the government communications office said, after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier.
Sheikh Sabah must submit the government's resignation to the OPEC member state's ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for approval.
