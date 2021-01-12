Woman saved from drowning at Someshwar beach

Coastal security force personnelon Tuesday rescued a young woman from drowning at theSomeshwar beach here, police sources said.

The 23-year-old woman was part of a three-member groupwho came here by cab from Bengaluru on a leisure trip.

Sources said the three women were playing in the sea whena huge wave dragged the woman away.

Four Security personnel at the beach immediately rushedto her rescue and brought her back to the shore, they said.

PTI MVG APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)