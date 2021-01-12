Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonic boom sparks alarm as British fighter jets escorts plane to airport

British fighter jets escorted a private aircraft into London's Stansted Airport after it lost communications with the ground on Tuesday, sparking alarm after they broke the sound barrier in response to the incident. "Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:56 IST
Sonic boom sparks alarm as British fighter jets escorts plane to airport

British fighter jets escorted a private aircraft into London's Stansted Airport after it lost communications with the ground on Tuesday, sparking alarm after they broke the sound barrier in response to the incident. People from London to Cambridge, about 65 miles north of the capital, reported on social media hearing what sounded like an explosion or large blast which had shaken houses.

"The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications," a Royal Air Force spokesman said. "Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons."

Stansted, London's third biggest airport located to the northeast of the capital, confirmed the private jet landed safely just before 1340 GMT.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

J-K witnessed positive changes in past two years: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Sigh on Tuesday said a number of positive changes have taken place in the Union Territory over the past two years and the police force will continue to work with more dedication to strengt...

IRDAI proposes extension of sandbox regulations by 2 yrs

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday proposed to extend the validity of regulatory sandbox guidelines by two years as the proposals received under it require more time for completion.To give a fillip to insurance penetration and facilitate ...

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of about6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesdayand the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.The flight carrying the Covishield vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021