Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin Malik case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:22 IST
Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin Malik case

The CBI has appointed its senior counsel Monika Kohli as the chief prosecutor after framing of charges against JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik in the much-publicised cases related to the abduction of former union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, and assassination of four IAF personnel in Srinagar three decades ago, officials said.

Kohli, a leading lawyer, has been representing the CBI as a retainer counsel in the High Court for the last seven years and had successfully opposed bail to Malik in the two sensational cases which had taken place in 1989-90 when militancy broke out in the valley.

The officials said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has conveyed the approval of the competent authority for engagement of Kohli as senior special prosecutor and S K Bhat (retired ALA/CBI) as special public prosecutor in place of Pavitar Singh Bhardwaj and Bansi Lal Bhat for a period of three years.

Malik is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 in connection with a terror funding case, a month after his group was banned by the central government.

A special TADA court on Monday framed charges against Malik and nine others in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. She was kidnapped by JKLF members on December 8, 1989, from Srinagar to secure the release of their associates lodged in different jails. In March last year, the special TADA court had framed charges against Malik and six others in another case related to the gunning down of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar in January 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

J-K witnessed positive changes in past two years: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Sigh on Tuesday said a number of positive changes have taken place in the Union Territory over the past two years and the police force will continue to work with more dedication to strengt...

IRDAI proposes extension of sandbox regulations by 2 yrs

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday proposed to extend the validity of regulatory sandbox guidelines by two years as the proposals received under it require more time for completion.To give a fillip to insurance penetration and facilitate ...

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of about6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived here on Tuesdayand the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.The flight carrying the Covishield vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021