J-K witnessed positive changes in past two years: DGP Dilbag Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Sigh on Tuesday said a number of positive changes have taken place in the Union Territory over the past two years and the police force will continue to work with more dedication to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

Singh was speaking at a closing ceremony of the 9th Police Martyrs Memorial Inter Club Cricket Championship at Kathua district.

''The Jammu and Kashmir Police is engaged on different fronts to strengthen the peace in Jammu and Kashmir… a number of positive changes took place during the last two years and we will continue to work with more dedication to strengthen the peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the DGP said.

On his arrival, the police chief laid floral wreaths at the martyr gallery and lightened the lamp to pay homage to the brave martyrs.

Singh appreciated the efforts of Martyrs Welfare Association, Kathua Police and associate partners for organising the event annually and said that they are doing a sacred duty as this tournament is aimed to pay tributes to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

''It is our mission to provide better platforms to our youth to utilise their energy in constructive activities like sports, cultural and educational events,'' he said.

The J-K Police has been organising sports tournaments throughout the year particularly after September 2020 to pay tribute to our brave martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the nation and its people, Singh said.

''Without caring for their lives and of their families our martyrs performed their duties to provide a better atmosphere to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is very painful that during last year only we lost 62 security personnel, including 16 from JK Police,'' the DGP said.

However, he said, ''It also makes us very proud that to protect the integrity of the country and to serve its people, we are ready to sacrifice our lives. I also convey my condolences to the families of these brave martyrs who lost their loved ones while protecting the interests of people and the country.'' PTI TAS AB SNESNE

