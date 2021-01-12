Pfizer forecasts 2021 earnings of $3 to $3.10 per share

Pfizer forecasts 2021 earnings of $3 to $3.10 per shareReuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:06 IST
Pfizer Inc expects 2021 earnings of between $3 and $3.10 per share, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said at a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference on Tuesday.
Wall Street analysts on average expect Pfizer to earn $3.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
