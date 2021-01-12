Flesh trade ring busted in Indoare; 12 held

Flesh trade ring busted in Indoare; 12 heldPTI | Indore | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:35 IST
Police on Tuesday claimed to havebusted a prostitution racket being operated from a hotel inMadhya Pradesh's Indore with the arrest of 12 persons,including five women.
The hotel is located in Rajendra Nagar area of thecity, an official release said.
Police laid a trap and sent a policeman as a dummycustomer, it said.
The racketeers used to send obscene pictures of womento their customers on social media platforms, it said.
Police seized 12 mobile phone handsets and a largeamount of objectionable material from the possession of theaccused persons, the release added.
A case has been registered under the Prevention ofImmoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)