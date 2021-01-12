Flesh trade ring busted in Indoare; 12 held

Police on Tuesday claimed to havebusted a prostitution racket being operated from a hotel inMadhya Pradesh's Indore with the arrest of 12 persons,including five women.

The hotel is located in Rajendra Nagar area of thecity, an official release said.

Police laid a trap and sent a policeman as a dummycustomer, it said.

The racketeers used to send obscene pictures of womento their customers on social media platforms, it said.

Police seized 12 mobile phone handsets and a largeamount of objectionable material from the possession of theaccused persons, the release added.

A case has been registered under the Prevention ofImmoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the release said.

