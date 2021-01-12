UP: Man gets 7 yrs in jail for stealing a farmer's tractor in 2010

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for stealing a farmer's tractor 10 years ago.

Additional District Judge Prashant Dev also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Vipin Kumar after holding him guilty under Sections 392 and 412 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to government lawyer Pradeep Sharma, six armed men looted the tractor from farmer Sevant Kurshanpal in 2010 when he carrying sugarcane to the mill from the fields in Charthawal police station area of the district.

In another case, a local court on Tuesday sentenced one Raju to seven years in jail for robbing an accountant in the district.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate P K Singh fined the convict Rs 2,000 after holding him guilty under IPC Sections 392 and 411.

Cash worth Rs 8,500 was stolen from one Vikram while travelling on a scooter on Bhopa Road near here on May 23, 2013.

