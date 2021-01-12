SC stay on farm laws only to give farmers 'perception' of achievement: CPIML

The CPI(ML) on Tuesday claimed that the Supreme Court's stay on the implementation of the contentious farm laws has been done to give farmers a “perception of achievement'' so that they may withdraw the protest against the legislations.

The Supreme Court earlier stayed till further orders the implementation of the three central agri-marketing laws over which farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting for over a month at Delhi borders. The court also announced the formation of a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock over the laws between the Centre and farmers' unions.

In a statement, the CPI(ML) central committee, said in order to stay or suspend a law, a court is expected to find that law unconstitutional and explain its reasoning in its order. ''In the absence of such a finding and substantial reasoning, the Supreme Court's stay on the farm laws does not inspire confidence in the protesting farmers and people of India,'' it said. The Left party said it is clear from the wording of the order that the stay on the laws has been done only to give farmers a “perception” of achievement so that they may withdraw the protests. ''It is indeed extraordinary and highly questionable for the Supreme Court to issue orders with a political rather than a constitutional rationale,'' it said. On the appointment of the four-member committee, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) said they all have publicly expressed their commitment to the farm laws. ''So the panel is clearly biased in favour of the government, and lacks even the appearance of neutrality. Naturally, such a panel finds no acceptance or credibility among the protesting farmers, who have refused to participate in its proceedings,'' it said. The party also called Chief Justice of India S A Bobde's remarks on keeping women away from the protests as ''highly objectionable''. ''Women are in the protests by their choice – and no one has any right to tell them where and when they should protest. The fact that the Chief Justice of India's apex court has such scant respect for citizens' right to protest and for women's autonomy, is deeply disturbing. ''We stand by the farmers' movement in its decision to continue with its movement till the three laws are repealed, and call on people all over the country to support the farmers in every way possible,'' the CPIML added.

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)