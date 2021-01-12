Sikkim police personnel to undergo compulsory drug test: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem SinghTamang on Tuesday said that all police personnel of the statewill face mandatory drug test and those failing it will losetheir jobs.

Expressing concern that several police personnel inthe Himalayan state have been found to be using narcoticdrugs, Tamang directed DGP A Shankar Rao to start the drugtest as soon as possible.

''A mandatory drug test will be held for all policepersonnel of the state. Anyone found to be using drugs will becompulsorily retired from service,'' the chief minister said ata programme at Rangpo in East Sikkim district bordering WestBengal.

The state government wants a strict and vigilantpolice force and this test will discourage them to usenarcotics drugs in future, Tamang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)