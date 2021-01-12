Odisha to develop Chandrabhaga & Talsari beach

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Tuesday directed officials to develop theChandrabhaga and Talsari beach with world class amenities toattract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The Puri beach in the state has recently got the 'BlueFlag'certification. The tag is given to environment-friendlyand clean beaches, equipped with amenities of internationalstandards for tourists Patnaik issued the directions to develop the twobeaches while chairing a high-level meeting here on theimplementation of two ambitious plan. He said that stategovernment has given priority to tourism development in orderto attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

The chief minister told the officials to develop onekilometre area at Chandrabhaga in Puri-Konark beach. Thisbeach should include facilities like water-sports, recreation,cycle track, pavement, wooden track by the beach, space forchildren's activity centre, podium to enjoy sunrise andadventure sports and other facilities in the master plan to beprepared for the purpose.

Patnaik also directed the officials to prepare a wastemanagement system, landscaping and solar lighting along withensuring participation of local people of Chandrabhaga.

The chief minister further directed them to develop anarea of 2.4 kilometre at Talsari beach in Balasore districtand to encourage construction of standard and budget hotelsthere.

Besides, there shall be a pavilion, kiosk,amphitheatres, restaurants and art and craft plaza to attracttourists, he added.

Official sources said that the state government hasset a target to complete the projects by October 2021.

This apart, Patnaik has also directed officials tolook into the prospects to develop other beaches in Puri andGanjam districts.

The chief minister thanked the Puri districtadministration and the tourism department for their effortswhich helped the Puri beach get the Blue Flag certification.

PTI AAMRG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)