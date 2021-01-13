Indore Police busts sex racket, 12 held

Twelve people, including five women, were arrested by the Indore Police in Rajendra Nagar area on Monday for allegedly being involved in a sex racket. "The police have busted a sex racket which was being operated from two hotels in Indore and arrested 12 people including five women for their involvement in the matter," Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey told reporters here.

"The two main accused, Kamal and Kuldeep, have been arrested along with the managers of two hotels. During the investigation, it was found that they are involved in a racket in which they marry off girls and later call them back," he added. The police also said that the accused, who are currently on police remand, used to take money from the groom's side for arranging the marriage. (ANI)

