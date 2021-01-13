Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old deaf andmute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihar's Madhubanidistrict and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so thatshe couldn't identify the perpetrators, police said onWednesday.

Both her eyes were damaged but it is yet to beascertained whether she has completely lost her eyesight,doctors attending to the girl, who is in a critical condition,said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection withthe incident that took place in Kauwaha Barhi village inHarlakhi police station area on Tuesday when she took hergoats for grazing, Superintendent of Police Satya Prakashsaid, adding all the accused hail from the same village.

Village head Ram Ekbal Mandal said that the girl hadtaken her goats for grazing to a field outside the villagewith some other children.

One of the children informed the girl's family aboutthe incident. They found her lying unconscious in a barrenfield in neighbouring Manoharpur village.

The girl was admitted to the nearby Umgaon communityhealth centre, where doctors referred her to Madhubani SadarHospital given her critical condition, Harlakhi police stationSHO Prem Lal Paswan said.

