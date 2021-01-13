Left Menu
REUTERS NEXT-Suntory CEO says unsure Japan can hold Olympics, should do its best

"I'm not sure whether we'll be able to hold the Tokyo Olympics or not," Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami told Reuters in an online interview on Wednesday. "But it's a great message to the world...

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of Japanese beverage group Suntory Holdings, who is also a government adviser, said he was not sure whether Japan can host the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that it should do its best to do so. "I'm not sure whether we'll be able to hold the Tokyo Olympics or not," Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami told Reuters in an online interview on Wednesday.

"But it's a great message to the world... We should make every effort." Japan initially managed to avoid the kind of explosion in coronavirus cases seen in countries such as the United States, but infections have risen steadily.

The government plans to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven more prefectures on Wednesday, media reported, as the public's hopes for a Summer Olympics fade with the steady spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

