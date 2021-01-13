Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Future Retail's stand on Amazon plea to set aside court's observations against it

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:26 IST
HC seeks Future Retail's stand on Amazon plea to set aside court's observations against it
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Amazon's plea challenging the prima facie observations by a single judge that the US e-commerce giant's attempt to control the Indian entity was violative of FEMA and FDI rules.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to FRL, Reliance Retail and the Biyanis seeking their stand on the plea by Amazon against some of the observations by the single judge in a December 21, 2020 interim order.

Amazon, in its appeal, has sought setting aside the observations as they have a bearing on its case in arbitration proceedings that were initiated before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

It has contended that the observations are inconsistent with the findings in the SIAC emergency arbitral (EA) order of October 25, 2020 against FRL's asset sale under a Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

It has contended in its appeal that the observations in the December 21, 2020 order ''effectively resulted in allowing FRL to collaterally bypass the EA order''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar govt has no control over law and order situation in Bihar, says BJP MP

By Amit Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no control over the law and order situation in the state, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Former State President Gopal Narayan Singh on Wednesday.Reacting to the incident wherein In...

Telefonica sells mobile phone masts to American Towers for $9.4 bln

Spanish telecom company Telefonica said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to U.S.-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers for 7.7 billion euros 9.41 billion in cash. Under the te...

AirAsia's digital platform eyes more airline partnerships

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Groups travel, e-commerce and fintech unit airasia.com is in partnership talks with several Middle Eastern and European airlines, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the co...

Union Minister Shripad Naik taken off ventilator, shifted to high flow nasal oxygen

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently under treatment at Goa Medical college after meeting with an accident, has been taken off from ventilator support and shifted to high flow nasal oxygen, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021