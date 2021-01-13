BSF detects cross-border tunnel in J-K's Kathua

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday detected a tunnel beneath the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The tunnel constructed from across the border to facilitate infiltration of terrorists was detected by BSF troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning, the officials said. Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

