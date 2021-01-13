Man tied to tree, burnt to death in Odisha

Man tied to tree, burnt to death in OdishaPTI | Angul | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:51 IST
A 25-year-old man wasburnt to death in Odisha's Angul district allegedly by hisrelatives for regularly creating nuisance after getting drunk,police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening atKadalimunda village falling under Handapa police stationlimits, they said.
According to locals, the man was tied to a tree andset on fire after sprinkling petrol on him, a senior officersaid.
He was taken to a state-run hospital where doctorsdeclared him brought dead.
''A preliminary investigation suggests that thedeceased, identified as Raj Kishore Pradhan, often consumedalcohol and his relatives did not like him ill-treating andmisbehaving with them,'' the officer said.
Pradhan's body has been sent for postmortem, he said,adding that further investigation is underway.
