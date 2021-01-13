Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 norms violators fined Rs 3.63 cr in 4 days in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:08 IST
COVID-19 norms violators fined Rs 3.63 cr in 4 days in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat police have collectedfines worth Rs 3.63 crore between January 8 and 11 from peopleviolating the mask rule for COVID-19 prevention and thosespitting in public, officials said on Wednesday.

The fine for not wearing a mask in public places inthe state is Rs 1,000.

On an average, around 9,000 people were fined everyday from January 8 to 11 for the COVID-19 related violationsin Gujarat, the state police said in a release.

''A penalty of Rs 3.63 crore was collected in the fourdays from 36,510 people who were found moving out without maskor spitting in public,'' the police said.

As many as 1,763 FIRs under Indian Penal Code Section188 were also registered during this period against those notadhering to various directions issued by the administration tocurb the spread of coronavirus, the release said.

Since night curfew (from 10 pm to 6 am) is in force inGujarat's four major cities - Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara andSurat, police arrested 2,944 people found roaming during thenight between January 8 and 11.

Also, 3,117 vehicles have been seized for curfewviolations during this period, the release said.

Night curfew was imposed in the four cities towardsthe end of November last year, as Gujarat at that time saw asudden spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Director General of Police AshishBhatia has asked all police officers in districts and citiesof the state to strictly implement the SOPs and guidelineslaid down for COVID-19 prevention, and to make sure thatpeople wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The DGP has also instructed officials concerned toconduct regular patrolling and deploy extra force to takeaction against violators.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 2,53,161 withthe addition of 602 new cases on Tuesday. The state has so farreported 4,350 deaths due to the disease, as per the healthdepartment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 supported by energy stocks as virus concerns weigh

The FTSE 100 was largely muted on Wednesday, as a rise in energy stocks was countered by caution around rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was unchanged. Energy stocks were the top gainers after o...

European stocks subdued on Orsted profit warning; Carrefour surges

European stocks were little changed on Wednesday as a profit warning from Danish wind farm developer Orsted hit utilities, while French grocer Carrefour jumped following merger talks.Carrefour SA was up 10.6 after Canadian convenience-store...

FOREX-Dollar buoyed as Treasury yields stabilise

Stabilising U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar trade back in positive teritory on Wednesday, though investors remained bearish on the currencys near-term prospects.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell more than 6 basis points from a 1...

Selling badges, stickers at Singhu border: Farmers' stir give many vendors chance to revive income

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Rakesh Arora used to be a vendor at the India Gate, but his business did not pick up after lockdown. Now, the farmers stir at the Singhu border has given him an chance to improve livelihood, selling badges a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021