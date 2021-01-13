ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months

Industrial training institutes(ITIs) in Gujarat reopened on Tuesday after remaining shut forclose to 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, anofficial said on Wednesday.

As per an official release, the decision to reopenthese institutions was taken following an advisory issued bythe Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In view of space constraints, the ITIs will havescheduled batch timings to ensure social distancing, saidVipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour andEmployment.

Online classes will continue as per the schedule andstudents will be allowed to attend virtual lessons for theorysubjects till the exams of the previous batch are over, theofficial said.

''We have issued instructions to ensure that guidelinesof the state and Central governments are adhered to. Each ITIhas to appoint nodal officers who will monitor and ensure thatthe COVID-19 guidelines are followed,'' Mittra said.

Classes will be conducted in shifts each day or onalternate days, whichever the ITIs find suitable, he said.

The institutes have been asked to carry outtemperature screening on entry, use hand sanitisers, maintainsocial distancing and make sure students do not gather at oneplace, the official said.

''Around 200 to 250 hours of training will be requiredto complete the curriculum, and we will ensure that thetraining is completed in time. We will conduct classes even onsecond, fourth Saturdays and holidays,'' he added.

