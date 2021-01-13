Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months

Each ITIhas to appoint nodal officers who will monitor and ensure thatthe COVID-19 guidelines are followed, Mittra said.Classes will be conducted in shifts each day or onalternate days, whichever the ITIs find suitable, he said.The institutes have been asked to carry outtemperature screening on entry, use hand sanitisers, maintainsocial distancing and make sure students do not gather at oneplace, the official said.Around 200 to 250 hours of training will be requiredto complete the curriculum, and we will ensure that thetraining is completed in time.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:37 IST
ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months
Representative image

Industrial training institutes(ITIs) in Gujarat reopened on Tuesday after remaining shut forclose to 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, anofficial said on Wednesday.

As per an official release, the decision to reopenthese institutions was taken following an advisory issued bythe Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In view of space constraints, the ITIs will havescheduled batch timings to ensure social distancing, saidVipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour andEmployment.

Online classes will continue as per the schedule andstudents will be allowed to attend virtual lessons for theorysubjects till the exams of the previous batch are over, theofficial said.

''We have issued instructions to ensure that guidelinesof the state and Central governments are adhered to. Each ITIhas to appoint nodal officers who will monitor and ensure thatthe COVID-19 guidelines are followed,'' Mittra said.

Classes will be conducted in shifts each day or onalternate days, whichever the ITIs find suitable, he said.

The institutes have been asked to carry outtemperature screening on entry, use hand sanitisers, maintainsocial distancing and make sure students do not gather at oneplace, the official said.

''Around 200 to 250 hours of training will be requiredto complete the curriculum, and we will ensure that thetraining is completed in time. We will conduct classes even onsecond, fourth Saturdays and holidays,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1984 riots victim claims compensation not paid; HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea by a 1984 anti-Sikh riots victim claiming she has not been paid the compensation announced in 2006 and 2014.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to the Delhi g...

RBI sets up Working Group to study all aspects of digital lending activities in regulated, unregulated financial sector

Reserve Bank of India RBI has set up a Working Group to study all aspects of digital lending activities in the regulated financial sector as well as by unregulated players so that an appropriate regulatory approach can be put in place. The ...

Sood has no license to run hotel, had faced demolition earlier too: BMC

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday urged the Bombay High Court todismiss actor Sonu Soods petition seeking to restrain thecivic body from carrying out demolition at his property here.Sood suppressed the facts that demoli...

CCS approves Tejas deal worth Rs 48,000 crore

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday approved the procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force IAF at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021