J-K LG meets family of goldsmith killed by terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of a slain goldsmith, Satpal Nischal, who was killed by terrorists at his shop in Srinagar, a few days ago, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members. Lt Governor said that a high-level investigation has already been initiated and assured the family members that culprits involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice very soon.

According to the J-K's Department of Information and Public Relation, the Lieutenant Governor paid condolences to the family members of the deceased and said that such despicable and cowardly act will not go unpunished. The Lieutenant Governor was briefed by the family members that they are residing in Kashmir for the last 50 years and maintain cordial relations with locals.

During his visit, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, and Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar accompanied the Lieutenant Governor. (ANI)

