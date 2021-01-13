Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Bagbazar

A major fire broke out at a slumin Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, police said.

At least five fire tenders were pressed into serviceas the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on KshirodeVidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College nearChitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect tobe of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty yet, they said.

''The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen arefighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon beunder control,'' a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The fire during the evening rush hours led to amassive traffic snarl in the area, officials said.

