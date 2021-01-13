Turkish foreign minister Meviut Cavusoglu meets top Pak leadership discusses bilateral ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday held talks with Pakistan's top leadership to further deepen the bilateral ties.

Cavusoglu separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Prime Minister stressed in the meeting to transform it into a robust economic partnership. The shared resolve on both sides to further upgrade trade, investment, defence, educational and cultural cooperation was reaffirmed, according to the PM Office.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan. He highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and the imperative for all Afghan stakeholders to work for bringing down violence leading to ceasefire and securing an inclusive and broad-based political settlement.

Khan also thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir issue. He emphasised the importance of working to combat Islamophobia.

The two foreign ministers held extensive exchange of views on bilateral, regional and global issues, according to Foreign Office.

They resolved to ensure timely implementation of decisions, taken during the last session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Islamabad in February 2020.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of building a stronger economic partnership, including by realizing the vision in the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

Also, President Alvi conferred the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister, at a special investiture ceremony, in recognition of his services for the promotion of international peace and security as well as Pak-Turkey relations.

Alvi on the occasion expressed satisfaction over Turkish investment in Pakistan which had grown over USD 1 billion, according to a statement by the President Office.

An MoU relating to cooperation in the education field (working of Turkish MAARIF Foundation) was signed following the conclusion of delegation-level talks. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and Pakistan’s Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood signed the MoU.

