U.S. safety board urges automakers to update EV fire response guides

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:53 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Wednesday urged automakers to address inadequate vehicle manufacturers’ emergency response guides to address electric vehicle fires.

The recommendations follow a series of NTSB investigations into four Tesla electric vehicle battery fires since 2017, including three high-speed crashes in which the lithium-ion battery reignited after firefighters extinguished the vehicle fires. NTSB said "most manufacturers’ emergency response guides for fighting high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires lack necessary, vehicle-specific details on suppressing the fires." Tesla did not immediately comment.

