Two LeT associates held in Srinagar

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from the Bulbul Bagh area of the city.

''Based on reliable information, Srinagar Police have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar,'' a police spokesman said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Muzaffar Jan, a resident of Old Barzulla and Abass Shafi Najar, a resident of Natipora locality in Srinagar.

''Arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 13 live pistol cartridges were recovered from their possession,'' the spokesman said.

