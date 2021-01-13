Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 80 killed in attack in Ethiopian border region with Sudan - state rights commission

More than 80 civilians were killed in an attack on Tuesday in the Benishangul-Gumuz region on Ethiopia's border with Sudan, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday. "We have received information that over 80 civilians have been killed in yet another massacre," Aaron Maasho, a senior advisor at the commission, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:12 IST
Over 80 killed in attack in Ethiopian border region with Sudan - state rights commission

More than 80 civilians were killed in an attack on Tuesday in the Benishangul-Gumuz region on Ethiopia's border with Sudan, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday.

"We have received information that over 80 civilians have been killed in yet another massacre," Aaron Maasho, a senior advisor at the commission, told Reuters on Wednesday. He did not say who might have carried out the attack.

More than 220 people were killed in an attack last month in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which borders Sudan. As in last month's attack, Tuesday's violence occurred in the Metekel zone of the region. [nL1N2J50B3. The region is home to several ethnic groups. In recent years, people from the neighbouring Amhara region have started moving into the area, prompting some ethnic Gumuz to complain that fertile land is being taken away, experts say.

Worke Ahmed, 60, told Reuters by telephone that the men involved in Tuesday's attack were armed and that he saw more than 100 of them. Some wore uniforms that he could not identify, he said. "They burnt my house and my brother's house, with 200 cattle and 11 goats inside," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says ex-foreign minister killed by military after refusing to surrender

Ethiopia said on Wednesday its military had killed three members of the Tigray regions former ruling party, including former Ethiopian Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin. The three Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF officials were killed, and...

Owaisi's party to contest UP panchayat polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM is likely to contest the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP.The SBSP, headed by former UP minister Om ...

Textiles industry to be stable in FY22, expected to touch pre-Covid level: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said the textile industrys performance will recover to pre-Covid levels in the next fiscal on account of boost in demands from domestic as well as export markets.The agency assigned outlook for the sector as ...

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February - lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday. Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Jansse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021