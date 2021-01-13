HC seeks report on healthcare provisions made for Kumbh Mela amid pandemic

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a report on healthcare provisions made for the upcoming Kumbh Mela amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as the numbers of ventilators, ICUs and hospital beds.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari was hearing petitions stating that quarantine centres and covid care centres in the state were in a bad shape.

The bench directed the Haridwar District Judge to submit a report by February 21 giving particulars of ventilators, ICUs, hospital beds, equipment, staff capacity, etc. in the district in view of the religious congregation slated for March-April.

The court has asked the District Judge to file a report so as to bring out the true state of Kumbh Mela arrangements.

Earlier, the high court had directed the Health Secretary, the fair organiser and the district magistrate to convene a meeting to set guidelines and submit a report before it.

