Three die after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:30 IST
Three die after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Rajasthan

Three persons died and six others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Roopwas area of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Police said that the victims had consumed spurious liquor on Tuesday and complained of vomiting and loose motions. They were admitted to a hospital where three of the men died on Wednesday.

Six others are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

