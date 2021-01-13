PM Johnson says UK must be vigilant about China role in infrastructure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain had to be vigilant about China's involvement in the country's critical infrastructure but added the government should not become Sinophobic. "I want to stress that when I talk about the challenges of China, it is important that we ... should be vigilant ... I think we need to be very vigilant about what's happening with our critical national infrastructure and about the protection of our data and cyber space, and we are," he told a parliamentary committee.

"But I don't want this country or this government to lurch into a position of sort of unthinking Sinophobia."

