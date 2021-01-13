Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson says UK must be vigilant about China role in infrastructure

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain had to be vigilant about China's involvement in the country's critical infrastructure but added the government should not become Sinophobic. should be vigilant ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:51 IST
PM Johnson says UK must be vigilant about China role in infrastructure
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain had to be vigilant about China's involvement in the country's critical infrastructure but added the government should not become Sinophobic. "I want to stress that when I talk about the challenges of China, it is important that we ... should be vigilant ... I think we need to be very vigilant about what's happening with our critical national infrastructure and about the protection of our data and cyber space, and we are," he told a parliamentary committee.

"But I don't want this country or this government to lurch into a position of sort of unthinking Sinophobia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Polythene worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized in Indore

A fine of Rs one lakh was imposedon the owner of a transport firm here on Wednesday after 3,260kg of substandard polythene material was seized from itswarehouse, a civic official said.The warehouse in SR Compound area was sealed, he said.Th...

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday games postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Sheffield Wednesdays next two second-tier Championship games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases at the club, the English Football League EFL said on Wednesday. Saturdays trip to Coventry City and a home game against Wycombe Wanderers...

Spain reports daily record of 38,869 COVID-19 infections

Spain reported 38,869 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, as infections continue to spiral in the wake of the Christmas holidays.That brought the cu...

Soccer-Dembele joins Atletico on loan, Slimani signs for Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais forward Moussa Dembele has joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid on loan, with an option to buy, with Leicester City striker Islam Slimani signing for Lyon on a free transfer, the French club said on Wednesday. Atletico hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021