Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASA scientist pleads guilty to lying about China ties

A senior NASA scientist pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying about his ties to a program that encourages researchers to develop relationships with China in exchange for grants, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday. Meyya Meyyappan, 66, of Pacifica, California, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 04:00 IST
NASA scientist pleads guilty to lying about China ties

A senior NASA scientist pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying about his ties to a program that encourages researchers to develop relationships with China in exchange for grants, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

Meyya Meyyappan, 66, of Pacifica, California, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan. Prosecutors said Meyyappan participated in the Thousand Talents Program, a Chinese government program to recruit people familiar with foreign technology and intellectual property, and held professorships at universities in China, South Korea and Japan.

Meyyappan concealed this work from NASA and the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, and falsely told investigators in an Oct. 27 interview he was not a member of the Thousand Talents Program and did not hold the professorship in China, prosecutors said. A lawyer for Meyyappan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The defendant faces up to six months in prison under recommended federal guidelines at his scheduled June 16 sentencing, according to his plea agreement.

NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, oversees the U.S. civilian space program and space research. It had no immediate comment. Prosecutors said Meyyappan joined NASA in 1996, and has since 2006 been chief scientist for exploration technology at its Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.

The Justice Department has tried to clamp down on perceived Chinese influence over U.S. academia and researchers, including through alleged spying and intellectual property theft, as part of the Trump administration's broader hard line toward China. Last January, the department charged Charles Lieber, the former chairman of Harvard University's chemistry department, with lying about his involvement in the Thousand Talents Program and research funding that China awarded him.

Lieber has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not workin...

Soccer-Holders Bayern knocked out of German Cup by second tier Kiel

Holders Bayern Munich twice gave up a one-goal lead before crashing out of the German Cup 6-5 on penalties to second tier Holstein Kiel on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw after extra time in the second-round match.Both sides converted all fi...

N.Korea's Kim wraps up rare party congress with mass art performance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up a rare congress at a mass indoor art performance on Wednesday, state media said, but made no mention of a reported military parade.Kim and other North Korean officials packed into an indoor stadium...

Soccer-Barca edge Sociedad in shootout to reach Super Cup final

Barcelona booked their place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup after overcoming Real Sociedad 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Wednesday. Riqui Puig struck the decisive fifth penalty to send Barca into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021