Hong Kong police arrest 11 suspected of aiding activists' escape attempt -media

Hong Kong police arrest 11 suspected of aiding activists' escape attempt -mediaReuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:57 IST
Hong Kong police have arrested 11 individuals for suspected crimes related to assisting a group of 12 individuals who attempted to escape the city, local media reported on Thursday.
