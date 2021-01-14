Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:00 IST
Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.

The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move against Hong Kong's democracy movement since Beijing imposed a new national security law last June to quell dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

The clampdown has intensified concerns that Beijing is asserting more control over the city and breaking its promise of Hong Kong maintaining separate civil rights and political systems for 50 years from the handover from Britain in 1997.

Police arrested eight men and three women aged 18 to 72 for "assisting offenders," according to the South China Morning Post, which cited unnamed sources. They were quoted as saying that investigations so far indicated those arrested were not in breach of any offences under the national security law.

Those arrested are suspected of helping the 12 Hong Kong youth who were detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to sail to Taiwan last August. Some of the fugitives were wanted in Hong Kong for offenses related to anti-government protests in 2019.

Police did not immediately comment on the arrests.

District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page that national security officers had arrived at his home. He was later taken to his office, where police conducted a search.

Wong, a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of activists arrested during the 2019 protests. Last month, 10 of those detained at sea were sentenced to prison in Shenzhen for illegally crossing the border, with sentences ranging between seven months to three years. The two other detainees, who are minors, were handed over to Hong Kong and could face further charges in the city for absconding, authorities said.

Hong Kong has jailed several pro-democracy activists in recent months, including Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, for their involvement in anti-government protests. Others have been charged under the national security law, including media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai.

The security law criminalises acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in the city's affairs. Serious offenders could face up to life imprisonment.

Last week, the foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement expressing "serious concern" about the arrests. They said "it is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-VietJet eyes aircraft purchases as it relies on vaccine rollouts to revive air travel

Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Aviation plans to expand its investment in new aircraft and technical facilities this year after reporting a small profit in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive officer said.In 2021, ...

Rare shark attack in Australia's Swan River near Perth

The Australian city of Perth is renowned for sharks off its beaches, but on Wednesday a shark attacked a man swimming in the citys Swan River, biting him on the upper leg in the first shark attack in the river since 1969. The man was attack...

Japan widens virus emergency to 7 more areas as cases surge

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track...

Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 124 to Rs 5,680 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021