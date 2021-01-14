Left Menu
Indian Navy's 2nd edition of coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' concludes

Indian Navy conducted the second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' on January 12 and 13.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:17 IST
Indian Navy concludes second edition of coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil 21 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy conducted the second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-21' on January 12 and 13. According to the Navy, the exercise involved the deployment of the entire coastal security apparatus and more than 110 surface assets of Indian Navy (IN) and Coast Guard (CG) participated in the exercise. Also, a large number of Marine Police and Customs assets were deployed.

The conceptual and geographical expanse of Sea Vigil included the entire coastline and EEZ of the country and contingencies from Peace to War-time were exercised. In addition, mitigation measures, on shore, in case of any breach in coastal security were also validated. The entire coastline was kept under surveillance by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard aircraft, and helicopters were also pressed into service to reinforce special operations personnel operating onboard offshore platforms.

"As ports form the nerve centre of sea borne trade, the security mechanism of ports was also validated during the exercise and the crisis management plans of all ports were assessed for their effectiveness to tackle emergencies," the Indian Navy added. "This exercise also validated the technical surveillance infrastructure called the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network. The Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) at Gurugram and its various nodes across Indian Navy and Coast Guard stations were exercised for coordinating the surveillance and information dissemination mechanism," it further said. (ANI)

