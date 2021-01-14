Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP hooch tragedy: Toll reaches 24, govt probe panel in Morena

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:01 IST
MP hooch tragedy: Toll reaches 24, govt probe panel in Morena
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

With the death of fourmore people, the toll in the hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh'sMorena district has gone up to 24, a senior police officialsaid on Thursday.

Besides, 15 people are currently undergoing treatmentin different government hospitals in Morena and Gwalior afterconsuming spurious liquor, Deputy Inspector General, ChambalRange, Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

''The death toll is 24 now as four more persons diedafter consuming spurious liquor,'' he said.

Some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages inMorena consumed a white-coloured liquor on Monday night.

Later, people in some other nearby villages also fell illafter consuming spurious liquor, police had said.

A three-member team headed by Additional ChiefSecretary Rajesh Rajora reached Manpur village on Thursday toconduct a probe into the incident.

The other members of the committee are AdditionalDirector General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar and DeputyInspector General Mithilesh Shukla.

The state government has removed the entire staff ofBagchini police station on charges of negligence in duty, anofficial said.

Morena's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police SujitBhadira has also been suspended by the government, he said.

The government on Wednesday transferred Morena'scollector and superintendent of police.

B Karthikeyan has now been appointed as the newcollector of Morena and Sunil Kumar Pande will be thedistrict's new SP, the official said.

Police have registered a case against seven people inconnection with the incident on the charge of culpablehomicide not amounting to murder and under the Excise Act, anddeclared a reward of Rs 10,000 each for their arrest, anofficial earlier said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesdaytermed the incident as ''painful'' and said a campaign should belaunched against illegal liquor sale in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...

ESA confirms 2 European astronauts to fly to ISS in 2021

Moscow Russia, January 14 ANISputnik The European Space Agency ESA confirmed on Thursday that two European astronauts will be based at the International Space Station ISS this year, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner said at a press ...

Disruption in Republic Day celebrations will send wrong message to world, says MoS Agriculture

Any disruption or obstruction in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will send a wrong message to the world, said Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Reacting to the proposed tractor rally planned by farmers on Republic Da...

Comedian Faruqui, in jail for two weeks, moves HC for bail

Stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui, arrested by Indore police nearly two weeks ago forallegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show, has nowmoved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail.The application may come up for hearing on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021