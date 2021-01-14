Minister continues stir over Bedi's alleged delay to ok files

Minister M Kandasamycontinued for the fifth consecutive day the indefinite dharnaon the premises of theterritorial Assembly on Thursday tocondemn the alleged delay by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedito accord her nod to 15 schemes.

The Welfare Minister has been spending the night onthe corridor of the Assembly and taken the stand that hewould not call off the agitation until Bedi approved thefiles placed before her recently.

Among other things, Kandasamy had urged her to extendold age pension to 10,000 more people, raise the housingsubsidy for the Adi Dravidar families to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 4lakh and re-open the government-owned AFT Mill, Sri BharathiMill and Swadeshi Cotton Mills.

He had also written a letter to the President, PrimeMinister, Home Minister and also Union Minister for SocialJustice and Empowerment to intervene and direct Bedi toaccord approval to the schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)