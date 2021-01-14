Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister continues stir over Bedi's alleged delay to ok files

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:14 IST
Minister continues stir over Bedi's alleged delay to ok files
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

Minister M Kandasamycontinued for the fifth consecutive day the indefinite dharnaon the premises of theterritorial Assembly on Thursday tocondemn the alleged delay by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedito accord her nod to 15 schemes.

The Welfare Minister has been spending the night onthe corridor of the Assembly and taken the stand that hewould not call off the agitation until Bedi approved thefiles placed before her recently.

Among other things, Kandasamy had urged her to extendold age pension to 10,000 more people, raise the housingsubsidy for the Adi Dravidar families to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 4lakh and re-open the government-owned AFT Mill, Sri BharathiMill and Swadeshi Cotton Mills.

He had also written a letter to the President, PrimeMinister, Home Minister and also Union Minister for SocialJustice and Empowerment to intervene and direct Bedi toaccord approval to the schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 coope...

UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pick to be his trade representative, Katherine Tai, to discuss dropping tariffs on Scottish whisky.Truss said her depart...

UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, Vaccination...

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021