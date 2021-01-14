Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP woman goes missing, cops lodge case against man under anti-conversion law

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:09 IST
UP woman goes missing, cops lodge case against man under anti-conversion law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police have lodged a case against a Karnataka man for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman after befriending her, hiding his religious identity, police said on Thursday.

A missing report was lodged by the woman's father on January 5 after she did not return home from college, Station House Officer, Chiluatal police station, Neeraj Kumar Rai said.

''During an investigation and with the help of call records of the woman's mobile phone, it was found that she used to frequently talk to the man whose name in the Truecaller app was mentioned as Mehboob and the location as Karnataka,'' he said.

A case was lodged against the man on January 11, following which a three-member police team was sent to Karnataka to trace the man and the kidnapped woman, Rai said. On the basis of these inputs, the woman's father lodged an FIR against the man and accused him of allegedly kidnapping his daughter and hiding his Muslim identity, he said. The woman's father, who is a retired Army man, has mentioned in the FIR that last year the man had befriended his daughter through social media and wooed her on the pretext of providing a job.

Police said that everything would be clear once the accused and the kidnapped woman are traced.

The case was lodged under sections 366 (kidnapping, abduction or inducing woman to compel her into marriage ) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the new anti-conversion law of the Uttar Pradesh government, the SHO said.

The recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca to discuss election plans with regional govt amid restrictions

FC Barcelona will hold talks with the regional Catalan government on Friday over whether or not to hold its upcoming election as planned, Catalan health chief Alba Verges said, after regional novel coronavirus restrictions were extended.The...

UN-Habitat welcomes French support for displaced persons in Salah al-Din

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-Habitat welcomes a new partnership and contribution of EUR 100,000 from the Government of France to provide support to internally displaced persons who have recently returned to the rural to...

HP Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 4 cr; 3 held

More than 400 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.In an official statement, he said that the seiz...

East and North Delhi civic bodies 'bankrupt', can't pay salaries to employees: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday that East and North municipal corporations in the national capital are bankrupt and are not in a position to pay salaries to their employees.North and East municipal corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021