Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's 'Children of the Gulag' battle to return home after exile

Living in a wooden hut 300 km from Moscow, Elizaveta Mikhaylova feels trapped in the same forced exile imposed on her family during Josef Stalin's Great Terror when her father was sent to the Gulag prison camps. The 72-year-old is one of a dwindling group of about 1,500 pensioners or "Children of the Gulag" who were promised housing in their families' home cities by the government after the Soviet Union broke up in 1991 but have received nothing 30 years later.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:39 IST
Russia's 'Children of the Gulag' battle to return home after exile

Living in a wooden hut 300 km from Moscow, Elizaveta Mikhaylova feels trapped in the same forced exile imposed on her family during Josef Stalin's Great Terror when her father was sent to the Gulag prison camps.

The 72-year-old is one of a dwindling group of about 1,500 pensioners or "Children of the Gulag" who were promised housing in their families' home cities by the government after the Soviet Union broke up in 1991 but have received nothing 30 years later. Mikhaylova was born in exile in the Soviet republic of Moldova after her father was banished from Moscow as an "enemy of the people". She was kept there by Soviet restrictions on freedom of movement, but later made her way back to Russia after selling the family flat.

That was enough to buy a simple hut near a railway line five hours drive from Moscow where she lives with her two adult daughters on a monthly pension of $220. They burn wood to keep warm in winter, there's scant mobile coverage, and no hot water. Her older sister, Lenina, lived there until she died in 2019 during their long struggle to return to Moscow.

"I regret so much that she didn't live to see it (a return to the Russian capital). I really regret it. It's possible her health just couldn't cope with the current conditions we live in," says Mikhaylova, who first met her father at the age of eight when he returned from a second stint in the camps. As their numbers have dwindled over the years, the plight of the children of the Gulag often looked a lost cause until late 2019 when Mikhaylova and two other elderly women won appeals in Russia's Constitutional Court.

It ruled that they were eligible for housing in Moscow, rejecting snags in their applications, and, more broadly, told the government to fast-track their and all other such housing applications. Mikhaylova's claim had been held up by an earlier Moscow court ruling that only her father was explicitly exiled from Moscow and that her mother could have continued living there alone and given birth to Elizaveta without him.

The fate of her and many other claims remains unclear. Online petitions signed by 80,000 Russians and more than 100 public figures have urged the government step in. Critics say a bill drafted by the government to implement the Constitutional Court ruling fails to remove bureaucratic obstacles that could make claimants wait another 30 years for housing.

NGOs and lawmakers have drafted rival legislation they say would expedite the claims. Lawmakers in parliament are set to discuss the two bills this month and to choose between them. Mikhaylova said she would be watching closely. "We're not where we want to be and not where we should be. This is exile."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PV sales in India at ten-year low, industry working hard to regain volumes: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India slipped to a ten-year low in the April-December this fiscal, and the industry will have to work hard to regain better volumes and business health, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.While releasing the...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing and adequate doses of the two made-in-India vaccines have been delivered across the country to all states and Union Territories,...

TCS' market valuation crosses Rs 12 lakh cr-mark

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services TCS crossed Rs 12 lakh crore-mark at close of trade on Thursday, helped by a rally in its share price.TCS topped the gainers chart on Sensex, rising 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 3,250.15 on ...

Jammu school education directorate to set up digital studio for teachers to deliver online lectures

The Directorate of School Education DSE will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021