Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raids in Pakistan's NW leave 3 soldiers, 2 militants dead

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:55 IST
Raids in Pakistan's NW leave 3 soldiers, 2 militants dead

Security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former insurgent stronghold in Pakistan's northwest Thursday, triggering shootouts that left three soldiers and two insurgents dead, the military said.

The separate raids took place in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and one of the slain militants was a bomb-making expert, the military said in a statement.

It provided no further details and the identity and nationality of the slain militants were not known.

North Waziristan served as a headquarters of the Pakistani Taliban until the military secured it in 2015 with a series of operations.

However, isolated militant attacks on troops have continued, raising fears the Taliban are regrouping in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan's militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PV sales in India at ten-year low, industry working hard to regain volumes: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India slipped to a ten-year low in the April-December this fiscal, and the industry will have to work hard to regain better volumes and business health, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.While releasing the...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing and adequate doses of the two made-in-India vaccines have been delivered across the country to all states and Union Territories,...

TCS' market valuation crosses Rs 12 lakh cr-mark

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services TCS crossed Rs 12 lakh crore-mark at close of trade on Thursday, helped by a rally in its share price.TCS topped the gainers chart on Sensex, rising 2.89 per cent to close at Rs 3,250.15 on ...

Jammu school education directorate to set up digital studio for teachers to deliver online lectures

The Directorate of School Education DSE will set up a digital studio in Jammu division for teachers to deliver online lectures, a senior official said on Thursday.The Union Ministry of Education has sanctioned establishment of the digital s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021