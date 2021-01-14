Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi in hospital for heart problems - ANSA

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monte Carlo because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Italy's ANSA news agency on Thursday.

Alberto Zangrillo was quoted as saying he saw Berlusconi on Monday and said he should be immediately transferred to a nearby hospital because he did not think it prudent to bring him to Italy.

