Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi vows to fight bar on women conducting weddings

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Bangladeshi woman barred from becoming a marriage registrar because she is female vowed on Thursday to fight for her dream job after the High Court said women would face "practical difficulties" conducting Islamic weddings. Ayesha Siddiqua has waged a six-year battle with authorities to become a registrar, culminating in last week's knockback from the High Court, which she plans to appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:59 IST
Bangladeshi vows to fight bar on women conducting weddings

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Bangladeshi woman barred from becoming a marriage registrar because she is female vowed on Thursday to fight for her dream job after the High Court said women would face "practical difficulties" conducting Islamic weddings.

Ayesha Siddiqua has waged a six-year battle with authorities to become a registrar, culminating in last week's knockback from the High Court, which she plans to appeal. "I was very sad when the verdict was announced. We have women working in all sectors including the police," Siddiqua told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Why can't they become registrars?" the 39-year-old said by phone from her home in Phulbari, northern Bangladesh. "This is not just about me. I see so many other women who have finished their Alim (exams), but are just sitting without jobs. This is why I want to continue this challenge."

Siddiqua's quest to become a registrar began in 2012, when a committee proposed she become the next registrar of her homeland. That application was rejected by the law ministry two years later, prompting Siddiqua to take her fight to the courts.

The latest High Court verdict, released last week in full, cited a raft of practical hindrances to any woman being a registrar, be it crossing waterways to conduct weddings or not being able to enter mosques during menstruation. LEGAL - BUT NON-EXISTENT

Islamic weddings in Bangladesh are conducted by regional registrars appointed by government. It is not illegal for a woman to become a marriage registrar - but there are no women doing the job in Bangladesh.

All registrars must graduate from a recognised madrasa or Islamic school and live in the region where they would work. Siddiqua fulfilled all those requirements so her rebuff on "practical" grounds angered women's rights groups.

"On the one hand, the government talks about promoting gender equality, and then the law ministry takes such a disappointing decision," said Shireen Huq, founder of Naripokkho women’s rights group. "The court's decision ... is a huge step backwards."

Salma Ali, president of the Bangladesh National Woman Lawyer's Association, urged an open debate on the issue. "If women can be marriage registrars in other countries, why can't they be appointed in Bangladesh?" she asked.

Bangladesh's law minister refused to comment, saying he had not read the full verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday. The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggl...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL80 PM-VACCINATION-3RDLD LAUNCH PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via...

Fuelling Scots anger, UK confident on solving post-Brexit "teething" woes

Britain believes it can resolve post-Brexit teething issues that have disrupted exports of Scottish fish to the European Union, a minister said on Thursday, in comments that further charged tensions with Scotlands largest political party. S...

Delhi govt releases Rs 938 crores to pay salaries of MCD employees

After reducing the budget of several of its departments, the Delhi government is releasing Rs 938 crores to pay the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday. We all know...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021