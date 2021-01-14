Left Menu
55 security personnel attend K9 workshop at Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Panchkula

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday concluded the three-day K9 workshop on Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus in Haryana's Panchkula. ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that 55 security personnel participated in the workshop from across the country.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:47 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday concluded the three-day K9 workshop on Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus in Haryana's Panchkula. ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that 55 security personnel participated in the workshop from across the country. "MHA organised 3 Day K9 workshop at ITBP campus Bhanu. 14 CAPF and State police organizations viz MHA, CRPF, BSF, NDRF, Customs, RPF, NSG, Haryana, Himachal, Punjab Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi Police personnel participated including 20 officers from the rank of DIG to Assistant Commandant; 17 Sub Ordinate officers and 18 ORs ie, total 55 personnel," said Vivek Pandey, ITBP Spokesperson.

ITBP in a tweet said that all India workshop focused on 'bridging gaps in augmentation of K9 performance.' "2nd Police Service K9 All India Workshop on 'Bridging gaps in augmentation of K9 performance from 12 to 14 January 2021 organised under the aegis of MHA at NTCD&A, BTC, ITBP, Bhanu, Panchkula, Haryana. 52 personnel of 14 CAPFs and State Police Forces participated," ITBP tweeted. (ANI)

