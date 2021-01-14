India records less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily during last 7 days

India reported 16,946 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. With this, India has recorded less than 20,000 daily new cases during the last seven days and less than 300 daily deaths during the last 20 days. In the last 24 hours, only 16,946 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India also registered 17,652 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 904 cases in the active caseload.

The overall caseload in the country has reached 1,05,12,093, including 2,13,603 active cases.With 17,652 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,46,763. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,727. "India's Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.44 per cent today. 22 States/UTs have case fatality rate less than the national average. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.03 per cent. India's total recoveries stand at 10,146,763 today. The recovery rate has also increased to 96.52 per cent," the Ministry stated.

The total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK reached 109 on Thursday, informed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the country from December 22 last year.

A total of 5,490 fresh COVID19 cases and 4,337 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Thursday. According to the health department, the total numbers of active and recoveries cases in the state are 66,503 and 7,61,154 respectively. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 3,309 recoveries and 70 deaths. According to state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 19,81,623 including 18,77,588 recoveries, 50,291 deaths and 52,558 active cases.

Delhi reported 340 new COVID-19 cases, 390 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department. The total cases in the national capital stand at 6,31,589 including 6,17,930 recoveries, 10,722 deaths and 2,937 active cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that COVID-19 vaccination that is scheduled to start on January 16 will be done across 81 locations in the national capital.

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination from January 16, the Health Ministry said that a comparative factsheet for COVID19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) has been prepared for recordkeeping purposes. Comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements and minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation. The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database, Ministry stated.

"This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with healthcare workers who would receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 16, when the nationwide vaccination drive against the virus will be launched. At least 60 hospitals across the country including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have been directed to prepare for video conferencing facility at their respective hospitals. (ANI)

