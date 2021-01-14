Man killed by in-laws in UP's Bahraich

Left Menu
A man was allegedly killed by his wifes family members in the Baundi area here, police said on Thursday.However, a police official said they are also investigating the case from the suicide angle after statements by the victims friends hinted at it.ASP Rural Ashok Kumar said Pankaj Kumar Singh complained to the Baundi police on Wednesday night that his brother Kamendra, also known as Neeraj Singh, had told him over the phone that he was beaten up by his wifes relatives, who also gave him some poisonous substance.

A man was allegedly killed by his wife’s family members in the Baundi area here, police said on Thursday.

However, a police official said they are also investigating the case from the suicide angle after statements by the victim’s friends hinted at it.

ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said Pankaj Kumar Singh complained to the Baundi police on Wednesday night that his brother Kamendra, also known as Neeraj Singh, had told him over the phone that he was beaten up by his wife's relatives, who also gave him some poisonous substance. Neeraj had a court marriage in October 2019. Pankaj said when he met Neeraj, he was serious and rushed to a hospital, where he died, the ASP added. Police have registred a case in this regard. The ASP, however, said prima facie, statements of the victim's friends showed that Neeraj committed suicide. He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and they are probing the matter from all possible angles.

