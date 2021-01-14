Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN calls for probe into Cameroon army attack on civilians

The United Nations on Thursday called for an investigation after Reuters reported that Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on fleeing civilians during a weekend raid, killing up to nine people. Three witnesses told Reuters that soldiers entered the village of Mautu in the South West region - at the heart of a separatist insurgency - raided homes and shot civilians as they ran for cover under nearby cocoa bushes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:43 IST
UN calls for probe into Cameroon army attack on civilians

The United Nations on Thursday called for an investigation after Reuters reported that Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on fleeing civilians during a weekend raid, killing up to nine people.

Three witnesses told Reuters that soldiers entered the village of Mautu in the South West region - at the heart of a separatist insurgency - raided homes and shot civilians as they ran for cover under nearby cocoa bushes. The Cameroonian military denies wrongdoing. It said it was conducting a raid on separatist positions when it came under fire and had killed what it labelled "terrorists".

"Deeply concerned & saddened by the attack on Mautu ... that claimed the lives of many civilians. I call for an investigation into this attack," said the head of the U.N.'s Central Africa office, François Louncény Fall, on Twitter. Britain also expressed concern.

"There must be an urgent and impartial investigation, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice," the British High Commission in Yaounde said on Twitter. For four years the army has clashed with Anglophone separatist fighters among the forests and cocoa farms of western Cameroon. Over 3,000 people have died in the violence, which has intensified since the start of this year.

The witnesses said they saw nine dead people, including a child and an old woman. None of the dead was a separatist fighter, they said. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was treating four people from the village, all with gunshot wounds: a young child, two elderly patients and a young woman.

International players have long called for peace. Abuses on both sides have made talks difficult. Sunday's attack comes as three soldiers face trial for their alleged involvement in the killing of 21 civilians last year in a village in the North West region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Sulawesi, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the Sulawesi island of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Thursday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said. ...

2 women killed in accident in Udhampur

Two women were killed and seven critically injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Thursday night, officials said.The mishap occurred when the driver lost control ...

NY attorney general sues NYPD over Floyd protest response

New Yorks attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, calling the rough treatment of protesters against racial injustice last spring part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, superv...

U.S. charges 14 leaders of MS-13 with terrorism -DOJ

The United States has indicted 14 leaders of the international criminal gang MS-13 on terrorism charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.The indictment, filed in Central Islip, New York and unsealed on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021