Man injured due to sharp kite string in Nashik district

A 23-year-old man was injuredafter a sharp kite string slashed his throat in Maharashtra'sNashik district on Thursday, police said.

Kite-flying is popular on the festival of MakarSankranti, but using razor-sharp manja (string), which issometimes coated with crushed glass, is prohibited.

The incident took place at Jalgaon Neur village inYeola tehsil when the man was walking through the fields, anofficial said.

He got entangled in the string of a falling kiteand suffered a cut on the neck, the official said.

In Ahmednagar district, police registered at leastfive cases against the sellers of sharp manja.

Nagpur police raided a godown in Yawatmal district andseized at least 285 spindles of banned manja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)