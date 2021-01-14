Left Menu
Israel and four Arab states discuss energy sector

The four Arab states, in deals brokered by the United States, have agreed to set aside hostilities with Israel. Also on the call were energy ministers from the United States and Egypt. Cairo made peace with Israel in 1979.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:26 IST
Israel's energy minister held a video conference call with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and Bahrain for the first time on Thursday, according to a statement from his office.

The Israeli minister, Yuval Steinitz, said the conference call discussed recently normalised ties and what impact there could be on sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy and research and development, the statement said. The four Arab states, in deals brokered by the United States, have agreed to set aside hostilities with Israel.

Also on the call were energy ministers from the United States and Egypt. Cairo made peace with Israel in 1979. "The ministers discussed how diplomatic relations between the countries could revolutionize national security, economic prosperity and adding content to the peace agreements, including investments in energy research and development, deploying infrastructure and technology," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

