Left Menu
Development News Edition

Petition seeking that police produce Jesna Maria James withdrawn from Kerala HC

The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action has withdrawn the habeas corpus petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to produce 22-year-old Jesna Maria James who went missing in 2018 from Pathanamthitta as she has reportedly been traced.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:52 IST
Petition seeking that police produce Jesna Maria James withdrawn from Kerala HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action has withdrawn the habeas corpus petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to produce 22-year-old Jesna Maria James who went missing in 2018 from Pathanamthitta as she has reportedly been traced. The Kerala High Court said that the plea was withdrawn due to technical glitches. Earlier, the Court had warned that the petition would have to be dismissed.

Earlier, in 2018, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a habeas corpus petition seeking to trace and produce Jesna saying that the court "could not act on mere apprehension or vague allegations". According to the fresh plea which was withdrawn recently, Jesna had been missing since March 22, 2018, from her home in Vechoochira, Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. She was a second-year B. Com student at St Dominic's College, Kanjirappally then.

The Kochi-based social organisation pointed out that, "former Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police KG Simon, who retired on December 31, 2020, had stated in interviews given to media that Jesna was traced and would be brought back to the state after the lockdown." "It is clear that the police have traced her. However, the police have not made any earnest efforts to get her released from the illegal custody of persons with whom she was found. She has been incommunicado with her relatives and acquaintances," Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests: Central America's latest tool to stop migrant caravans

As the first groups from Central America headed toward the Guatemalan border on Thursday as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States, regional governments are using coronavirus measures as the latest tool to curtail migration. Gu...

France reports 21,228 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

France reported 21,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, less than 23,852 on Wednesday but hospitalisations were up sharply.Health ministry data also showed that 282 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 229 on Wednesda...

Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

A man was injured after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and exchanging gunfire with officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, police said.Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 830 am about a man pointing a gun at the caller, police...

Soccer-Ferguson, Rooney praise Man Utd's Rashford for fighting child food poverty

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and the clubs top scorer Wayne Rooney have paid tribute to Marcus Rashford for the forwards role in tackling child food poverty in England amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rashford, 23, has been at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021