Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official says that forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern DR Congo attack

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-01-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 01:41 IST
Official says that forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern DR Congo attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatched to the village in Irumu territory to investigate, provincial interior minister Adjio Gidi said by phone.

"The death toll as of this afternoon is reported to be 46," Gidi said. He said the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were behind the raid. The Ugandan armed group is believed to have carried out a string of massacres in eastern Congo, killing more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures.

After being alerted to the latest violence, troops went to the village and are in the process of recovering bodies, local army spokesman Jules Ngongo said. He did not say how many had been killed. Congo's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi are home to a constellation of over 100 different militias, many remnants of its brutal civil wars that officially ended in 2003.

On Sunday, unidentified attackers killed at least six rangers in an ambush in eastern Congo's Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for many suspected ADF attacks in the past, although U.N. experts have not been able to confirm any direct link between the two groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end mostly lower but investors eye U.S. stimulus plan

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after the Dow and Nasdaq hit record highs earlier in the session as investors focused on U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal, while the U.S. dollar weakened.MSCIs all-country world index...

U.S. big-city mayors ask Biden for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of big-city mayors has asked the incoming Biden administration to bypass state governments and send vaccine shipments directly to them, as U.S. coronavirus infections on Thursday topped the 23 million mark.In a letter to President-e...

INSTANT VIEW 2-Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 trln into economy

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around 1.9 trillion in aid. The stimulus package has a price tag of ...

U.S. appeals court rules two murderers with COVID-19 can be executed in Trump's final week

A U.S. appeals court ordered that the last two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trumps administration could proceed on Thursday and Friday, overturning a lower courts suspension until March to allow the condemned men to reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021