Four killed in two separate road accidents in UP

Four people, including a minor boy, were killed and one was seriously injured in two separate road accidents here, police said on Friday.

Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Kanpur-Allahabad national highway near Ambapur village here late on Wednesday evening, said Upendranath Rai, SHO of Thariyav police station.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar (40), his son Shubham (6) and Rambaran (41), he said.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. Efforts are on to nab him, he added.

In the second accident, a man was killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

The incident took place at Naubasta Road in Khagha township. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh (45), said SHO, Khagha police station, R K Singh.

The injured has been admitted to the hospital, he said.

